Ryanair rejects UK guidance for passengers to check in all luggage

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Thursday rejected new British government guidance for passengers to check in all luggage including hand bags, saying it would instead recommend that passengers minimise checked-in luggage.

Responding to London’s guidance on how to minimise the risks from coronavirus, Europe’s largest low-cost airline said that unlike checked-in luggage, cabin bags are handled only by the passenger and limits any risk of physical contact with other persons.

The Irish airline, which is ramping its flight schedule back up from July, said it recommends passengers confine themselves to one or two carry-on bags to minimise physical contact with others.