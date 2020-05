FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a daily news conference with Public Health England's (PHE) Medical Director Yvonne Doyle (not pictured), on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 25, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is satisfied with the explanation provided by his senior adviser Dominic Cummings for a trip he made during the coronavirus lockdown, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The PM spoke to Dominic Cummings at length about the reasons for the action which he took and he is a satisfied with the explanation,” the spokesman told reporters.