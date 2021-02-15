Science in ascendancy over COVID-19, says UK's Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives thumbs up during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington, South-East of London, Britain February 15, 2021. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Science is in the ascendancy over the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as Britain begins to widen its vaccination programme to other groups of people.

“The big change is that science is now unquestionably in the ascendancy over the disease and that’s manifested in all sorts of ways, not just through vaccination but also with better therapies,” he told a news conference.