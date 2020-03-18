UK professor who swayed Covid-19 response is self isolating

LONDON (Reuters) - A British professor who was in Downing Street this week after convincing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stiffen his response to the coronavirus outbreak has self isolated after developing a persistent dry cough and a fever.

“Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine,” said Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London,

“Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster,” he said on Twitter.