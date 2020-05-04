UK publishes names of scientific emergency advisory group participants

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday published the participants of its scientific advisory group for emergencies - the group which is helping Prime Minister Boris Johnson respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-member list included Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, Neil Ferguson from Imperial College, and Graham Medley and John Edmunds from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Two participants declined to give permission for their names to be published. The government also published the membership of other health and scientific groups advising ministers.