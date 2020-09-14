Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlog

FILE PHOTO: A technician is seen during the opening of the new COVID-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain April 22, 2020. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of novel coronavirus test results which was starting to affect the swift reporting of the state of the national outbreak.

“We now have a very serious concern about the backlog of test results being faced by the UK lab network,” Sturgeon told reporters. “This apparent delay in turnaround is causing us concern.”