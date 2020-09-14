Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlog

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A technician is seen during the opening of the new COVID-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain April 22, 2020. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of novel coronavirus test results which was starting to affect the swift reporting of the state of the national outbreak.

“We now have a very serious concern about the backlog of test results being faced by the UK lab network,” Sturgeon told reporters. “This apparent delay in turnaround is causing us concern.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

