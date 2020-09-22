Scotland to limit household gatherings to tackle COVID second wave

FILE PHOTO: The flag of Scotland reflecting in a mirror flies outside a house at Garelochhead, Scotland, Britain, July 22, 2020. Picture taken July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland will introduce additional nationwide restrictions on household gatherings that go further than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new rules, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, to halt the second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We intend, as Northern Ireland did yesterday, to also introduce nationwide additional restrictions on household gatherings, similar to those already in place in the west of Scotland,” Sturgeon said on Tuesday.