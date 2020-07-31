Scotland warns against travel to COVID-hit areas of northern England

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s government advised on Friday against non-essential travel to Greater Manchester and other parts of northern England which faced new lockdown restrictions due to an upsurge in cases of COVID-19, and told people from those areas to stay away.

“I strongly advise anyone planning to travel to areas affected in the north of England, or anyone planning to travel to Scotland from those same areas, to cancel their plans,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

More than 4 million people were ordered on Friday not to mix with other households in the Greater Manchester area or parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they can still go to the pub and to work.