Race for a cure

Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from India’s Serum Institute that is making AstraZeneca’s shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“We have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India,” Hancock told lawmakers.

He added that, separately, a batch of 1.7 million doses had been delayed as it had to be retested, without specifying the manufacturer.

