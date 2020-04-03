Sticking to UK guidelines, Johnson to self-isolate until temperature falls

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds in support of the NHS during Clap for our Carers, outside 11 Downing Street in London, Britain April 2, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stick to guidelines issued by health officials and remain in self-isolation until his high temperature falls, his spokesman said on Friday.

Earlier, Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said he was still self-isolating, longer than the recommended seven-day guidance.

“He does continue to have mild symptoms, in particular a temperature. The guidance is clear that if you still have a high temperature you should keep self-isolating until it returns to normal,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The guidance is really, really explicit. It sets out that you should stay at home for seven days, but that you should stay at home for longer if a high temperature persists. The PM is following that advice to the letter.”