UK to set out quarantine details soon, consider exemptions

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps speaks at the daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 14, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out the final details of its coronavirus quarantine plan early next month and will consider different measures for travellers arriving from countries with low infection levels, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

The government plans a 14-day quarantine for most arrivals to try to prevent a second peak of the pandemic. Earlier Heathrow Airport said Britain should set up “travel bubbles” with low-risk countries to allow the movement of people.

“The final details of the quarantine scheme will be released soon, early next month,” Shapps told parliament on Monday when asked about the possibility of exemptions.

“We should indeed consider further improvements, for example things like air bridges enabling people from other countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of coronavirus infection to come to the country. So those are active discussions but will go beyond what will initially be a blanket situation.”