UK business minister Alok Sharma tests negative for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: British Business Secretary Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street,following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Alok Sharma said he had tested negative for COVID-19, in a statement posted on Twitter a day after he had been taken ill inside parliament.

“Just had results in and my test for #COVID-19 was negative,” he tweeted.

“Huge thanks to everyone for their really kind messages over the last 24 hours and my grateful thanks also to the parliamentary authorities and Speaker for their support yesterday.”