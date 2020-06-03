UK business minister tested for coronavirus: BBC

FILE PHOTO: British Business Secretary Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street,following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus and is self-isolating after feeling unwell in parliament on Wednesday, the BBC said, citing a spokesman.

Britain’s lower house of parliament reopened to legislators on Tuesday after the government ended measures allowing them to vote remotely, forcing them to stand in long queues to vote on replacement measures.

Sharma’s office was not immediately available for comment.