BBC to air live Premier League matches for first time as season restarts

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC will for the first time air free-of-charge Premier League soccer games live when the season restarts next month, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

“This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news,” Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.

The Premier League, formed in 1992, will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been put in place.