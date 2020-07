TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9

FILE PHOTO: TUI sign is seen at the check-in area at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - TUI, Europe’s biggest holiday company, said on Sunday it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday Aug. 9 in updated advice after Britain imposed a quarantine on those returning from the country.

“TUI UK have taken the decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday 9th August 2020,” it said in a statement.

“We know how much our customers look forward to their holiday abroad and some will be able to accommodate the new quarantine restrictions. Therefore all those that wish to travel to the Balearic Islands and Canary Isands will be able to travel as planned from Monday 27th July.”