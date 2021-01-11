Tighter measures? COVID measures are kept under review, says UK PM's spokesman

Vehicles queue to enter NHS Vaccination Centre parking lot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government continues to monitor the latest data and keeps all COVID-19 measures under review, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked whether ministers were planning to bring in tighter restrictions.

“We look at the latest data and statistical information ... we continue to look at that data and monitor it and we keep our measures under review,” the spokesman told reporters.