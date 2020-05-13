Elite athletes should adhere to social distancing to restart training, Britain says

LONDON (Reuters) - Elite athletes should adhere to government guidelines on social distancing unless an exception has been made when they restart training, Britain said in guidance for how sports can resume after the coronavirus lockdown.

“Organised training should only be resumed where government guidelines on social distancing can be adhered to, considering any terms of dispensation allowed for elite sport,” the government guidance said.

The guidance said that sports should outline how there will be regular screening for COVID-19 symptoms before athletes enter their training environments.

