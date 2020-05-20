UK aims to restart sport in near future with new taskforce

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round Replay - Southampton v Derby County - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 16, 2019 General view of empty seats and Southampton's Angus Gunn during the match REUTERS/David Klein

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at how competitive sports can resume behind closed doors in the near future, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, under a new taskforce examinining how the recreational and leisure sector can restart.

Dowden said the taskforce would “help us think through how we can get sport back safely in a way that works for both clubs, players and supporters alike.”

He added that guidance published last week for how elite athletes could resume training would “pave the way for the return of live sports behind closed doors in the near future.”