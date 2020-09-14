UK's opposition Labour leader Starmer is self-isolating

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is self-isolating after a member of his household showed COVID-19 symptoms.

“The member of his household has now had a test,” a Labour spokeswoman said. “In line with National Health Service guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”

Starmer will not be able to speak in a debate in parliament later on Monday over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union.