UK to delay retail sales and GDP data for quality checks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for National Statistics said it would delay the release of upcoming retail sales and gross domestic product data to allow more time for quality checks due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

March’s retail sales figures, due for release on April 23, will be delayed by a day until April 24, and the next set of GDP data due on May 12 will be delayed until May 13.

Later GDP data will be delayed by two working days.

“Inevitably the disruption caused by the pandemic means we need a little extra time to quality assure some of our data before publication,” the ONS said.