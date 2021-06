FILE PHOTO: People walk past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British researchers have identified the level of antibody protection needed to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, the University of Oxford said on Thursday, adding that results from the study could help speed up new vaccine development.