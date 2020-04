FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 22, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will host a virtual international summit on accelerating the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on June 4, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

“Diseases have no borders so we must come together to make sure that @gavi is fully funded and its expertise is at the heart of efforts to secure broad access to any COVID-19 vaccine,” Raab said.

Gavi is an international vaccine alliance.