Britain facing hardship ahead, finance minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is facing a period of hardship as the COVID-19 lockdown hits jobs and livelihoods but the government will do everything it can to create new employment, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

“Are you asking are there going to be severe consequences from this lockdown? Then the answer is yes and I’ve been very clear about that,” he told Sky News. “It is going to have an impact on people’s jobs and their livelihoods. That weighs very heavily on me.

“Looking forward, yes there is going to be hardship ahead but I want people to know that I will do absolutely everything I can to make sure they have the skills, the tools and the support they need to get back into, hopefully, an even better job as quickly as possible.”