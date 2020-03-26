Britain will pay self-employed people 80% of average monthly profit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 17, 2020. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that self-employed people will receive a taxable grant of 80% of their average monthly profits as part of the government’s coronavirus support package.

“The government will pay self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus a taxable grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over the last 3 years up to 2,500 pounds per month,” Sunak said at the government’s daily news conference.

“It will be open to anyone with trading profits up to 50,000 pounds,” he added.