FILE PHOTO: Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks during a daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 20, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that “the jury is out” on what the country’s economy will look like after the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to British lawmakers, Sunak said the longer the economy remains in recession, the greater the long-term damage, or “scarring”, it was likely to suffer.