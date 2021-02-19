Sunak reaffirms goal of 'sustainable' borrowing

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak again defended record public spending during the coronavirus pandemic after official figures on Friday showed public borrowing reached 270.6 billion pounds ($378 billion) in the 10 months to January.

“This is the fiscally responsible thing to do and the best way to support sustainable public finances in the medium-term,” he said of more than 280 billion pounds of extra spending and tax reductions since March.

“Once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing,” he added, sticking closely to previous language on the topic ahead of his annual budget on March 3.

($1 = 0.7152 pounds)