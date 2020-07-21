UK's Sunak says COVID-19 having big impact on public finances

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that COVID-19 was having a major impact on the public finances, which would need to be fixed in future.
“It’s clear that coronavirus has had a significant impact on our public finances, but we know without our response things would have been far worse,” Sunak said after data showed borrowing hit a record 128 billion pounds in the three months to June.
“I am also clear that, over the medium-term, we must, and we will, put our public finances back on a sustainable footing.”
Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken