LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that the government was unable to protect every job affected by COVID-19, after official figures showed the biggest fall since 2009 in the number of people in work.

“I’ve always been clear that we can’t protect every job, but ... we have a clear plan to protect, support and create jobs to ensure that nobody is left without hope,” he said.