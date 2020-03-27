Business News
UK says pension, social security move to give further cash boost to firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said its plan to cover employers’ national insurance and some pension scheme contributions - part of the government’s bid to prevent a wave of job losses - could save companies an extra 300 pounds ($366.70) a month for each employee.

“Our Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme supports workers and businesses up and down the UK – and today we’re strengthening it because we will do whatever it takes to support jobs,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

