April 27, 2020 / 5:27 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK investigating possible link between severe symptoms for children and COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is examining whether there is a link between an inflammatory disease which severely affects children and COVID-19, a health official said on Monday, adding that it was too soon to say whether there was a link between the two.

Health minister Matt Hancock said he was “very worried” about reports of children struggling with severe symptoms that might have a link to COVID-19.

“We have become aware in the last few days of reports of severe illness in children which might be a Kawasaki-like disease,” Stephen Powis, national medical director for England, said, referring to a syndrome which causes inflammation of blood vessels, adding that the disease was very rare.

“I’ve asked the national clinic director for children and young people to look into this as a matter of urgency... We’re not sure at the moment. It’s really too early to say whether there is a link.”

Reporting by William James and Estelle Shirbon, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

