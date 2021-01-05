UK PM Johnson plans COVID-19 testing for overseas visitors

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would soon demand COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from overseas to stop the spread of the virus.

The move would mean following a policy used in many other countries.

“We will be bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being re-admitted,” Johnson told a press conference.