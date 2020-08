FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during question period to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in London, Britain July 7, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pandemic, said health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday.

“This is a really, really important drive that we have across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing,” Hancock told BBC radio.

“We’ll ramp it up, certainly over the remainder of this year.”