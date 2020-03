FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Roche has struck a deal with Britain to increase the country’s coronavirus testing capacity, Channel 4 News reported on Thursday.

Citing health authority Public Health England, Channel 4 said the new machines would allow up to carry out up to 5,000 extra tests a day by the end of April.