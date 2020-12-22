Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

FILE PHOTO: A Hungarian truck driver adjusts a satellite dish for viewing television on the front of his lorry whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.

“We’ll be making sure that tomorrow we’re out there, providing tests,” Shapps said, but he cautioned that the whole process would take time. “This will take two or three days for things to be cleared.”