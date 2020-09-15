Most people can get COVID-19 tests locally: UK interior minister

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker takes a swab sample in a drive-thru testing centre, following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of a pub in Stone, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday that COVID-19 tests were avialable for people in their local areas, amid reports ththat those living in virus hot-spots and staff at hospitals and care homes were struggling to get tested.

“The majority of tests are available within a 10 mile (16 km)radius,” she told BBC TV, although she conceded that in some extreme cases people wouldn’t be able to get a test locations within that radius.