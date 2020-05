FILE PHOTO: A Royal Marine from 42 Commando conducts a test at a coronavirus test site in Poole, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Poole, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain expanded its testing scheme on Monday to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus, health minister Matt Hancock announced.