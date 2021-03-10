UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace: minister

FILE PHOTO: A member of NHS Test and Trace staff gives people a testing kit as they arrive at a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Southport, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic would have been worse in Britain without the test and trace system, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday after a report said the 23 billion pounds ($31.91 billion) programme had not proven its worth.

“Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good and bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn’t have a test and trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease from spreading further,” he told Sky News.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)