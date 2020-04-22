Early coronavirus test used on UK health workers was not effective: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of the early tests used to check whether British health workers had the coronavirus were inffective, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Wednesday.

Asked about a report in the Telegraph newspaper that tests used on thousands of health workers so they could be sure of safely returning to work were flawed, Whately told Sky News: “Some of the early tests were evaluated and the evaluation was that actually they weren’t effective enough.”

“This is a normal process ... this is a new illness and we are learning all the time. Those who were tested with the test that we think isn’t up to scratch are being written to, to let them know, and they will be offered another test.”