World News
March 25, 2020 / 5:26 PM / a minute ago

England's chief medical officer says there is a global shortage of coronavirus tests

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a global shortage of coronavirus tests, causing a “bottleneck”, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.

“We do not have sufficient testing and this is a global problem because basically every country is wanting this new test, for a disease that wasn’t actually being tested for anywhere three months ago,” Whitty said at a daily news conference.

“So everybody wants this, so there is a global shortage and that’s a bottleneck for us.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below