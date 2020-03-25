England's chief medical officer says there is a global shortage of coronavirus tests

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a global shortage of coronavirus tests, causing a “bottleneck”, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.

“We do not have sufficient testing and this is a global problem because basically every country is wanting this new test, for a disease that wasn’t actually being tested for anywhere three months ago,” Whitty said at a daily news conference.

“So everybody wants this, so there is a global shortage and that’s a bottleneck for us.”