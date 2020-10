FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that some new, faster COVID-19 tests have proven “highly effective” but warned it would take time to roll them out.

“I must level with you that it will take time to get this right before many organisations can buy and operate these tests themselves,” Johnson said at a news conference.