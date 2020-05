A man wearing a protective face mask waits at a bus stop next to the Bank of England in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 649 to 30,076, according to figures announced on Wednesday by government minister Robert Jenrick.

The figures, which reflect deaths in all settings following positive tests for coronavirus, cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Tuesday.