Workers are pictured outside the Excel Centre, London while it is being prepared to become the NHS Nightingale hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in East London, Britain, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said 759 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus by 1700 GMT on Thursday, with 14,579 testing positive.

The death toll stood at 578, 24 hours earlier, meaning the toll had jumped by 31%.