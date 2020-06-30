World News
June 30, 2020 / 3:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK confirmed COVID death toll rises by 155 to 43,730

1 Min Read

A sign displaying social distancing rules is displayed on the entry to Chinatown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain June 27, 2020. Picture taken June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom rose by 155 to 43,730, health officials said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

