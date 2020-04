A man wearing a protective face mask exercises in Greenwich Park, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive, the health ministry said.