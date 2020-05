An ambulance is seen parked outside the National Gallery in Trafalgar square, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by 324 to 38,161, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

Including deaths from suspected cases of COVID-19, Britain’s toll is over 48,000.