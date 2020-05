An anti-government poster is seen in London as an ambulance passes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 412 to 37,460, health officials said on Wednesday.

Including deaths from suspected cases of COVID-19, Britain’s toll is over 47,000.