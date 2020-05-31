UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 113 to 38,489
1 Min Read
The Shard and the City hall are seen as people enjoy the hot weather on the bank of the River Thames in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Steven Watt
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 113 to 38,489, the government said on Sunday.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Heinrich