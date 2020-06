An ice cream van is seen as people enjoy the hot weather on the bank of the River Thames in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Steven Watt

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 111 to 39,049, the government said on Monday.

The new total includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31, it said.