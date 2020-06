FILE PHOTO: A thank you message for the NHS is seen in a closed cinema, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s official death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 149 to 43,230, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Including deaths from suspected cases of the disease, Britain’s toll is over 54,000.