A social distancing sign is seen in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.

On Wednesday a separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, drawn mostly from death certificate data and including suspected cases, showed a total of more than 50,000 earlier.